After coming up with a number of web shows and movies on varied subjects, MX Player is now all set to bring the reality show on MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) titled Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. The show will be hosted by the veteran Bollywood actor and MMA enthusiast Suniel Shetty. Presented by MX Player’s in-house content arm MX Studios, the show will see 16 shortlisted contestants compete among themselves to win the title.

Speaking about the sport and his association with the show, Shetty said in a statement, “MMA is truly an interesting sport. Discipline, determination, and dedication are at the very core of this sport and that’s something we are looking for in our participants. MX Studios Original Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is not only India’s first-ever MMA reality series but one that will ensure a global platform for the winners to represent their sport. It’s also been a wonderful association with Toyam Sports Limited and along with our talented fighters, I cannot wait to share their journey with our audiences.”

On the work front, Shetty’s last project Dharavi Bank was also released on MX Player last year. Directed by Samit Kakkad, the web series saw him play a gangster from Mumbai with Vivek Oberoi essaying the role of a cop. Shetty was also recently in the news for his daughter Athiya Shetty tying the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt will stream on MX Player from February 12 onwards.

