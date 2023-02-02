Karan Johar’s comeback as a director through Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is keenly-awaited. Its lead cast of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is also a reason why the film has gained popularity ever since it was announced. But the fans will need to wait a bit longer for the movie as it is now postponed to July 28. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 28.

The news was shared by the official Twitter page of the film’s production house Dharma Productions. They shared a new title poster with the new release date and wrote, “Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! (Rocky and Rani’s fmailies are getting ready, watch this unique story of love). Bringing back the magic, the love & larger-than-life entertainment - #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas, 28th July 2023!”

By postponing the film, the makers of the Ranveer and Alia-starrer have averted the film’s clash with Mani Ratnam’s biggie Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, the second film in the veteran filmmaker’s historical Tamil franchise.

This is not the first time that the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been postponed. The film was earlier supposed to release on February 10, 2023 before it was pushed to April 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

