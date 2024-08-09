The special screening aims to raise awareness about gender equality among the judiciary and its staff.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film, Laapataa Ladies, is set to be screened at the Supreme Court of India on August 9. The special screening, organized by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, aims to raise awareness about gender equality among the judiciary and its staff.

The event will see the presence of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who will engage with the audience after the screening. The film, which tells the story of two brides who accidentally switch places, has been praised for its portrayal of women and their challenges.

Chief Justice Chandrachud has stated the importance of such initiatives in fostering a supportive environment for the Supreme Court staff. The screening is part of a broader effort to promote well-being and awareness among employees.

As per a report in LiveMint, CJI DY Chandrachud told the Bar & Bench that the initiative aims to raise awareness among Supreme Court staff. He noted that such activities, though often unpublicized, are part of broader efforts to support staff, including the recently introduced round-the-clock Ayurvedic clinic for their treatment and relaxation. The film screening will also provide an opportunity for staff members to connect.

Speaking of the film, Laapataa Ladies was released on March 1 this year starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead. Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma played key roles in the Kiran Rao directorial. The film received positive reviews and is currently available on Netflix.

