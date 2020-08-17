It's official! Elizabeth Debicki, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, has been roped in to star as Princess Diana in the season 5 and 6 of The Crown.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” Debicki said in a note on Sunday, August 16 during the announcement.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

Jonathan Pryce will essay the role of Prince Philip in the final seasons of the series. Every two seasons, new actors take over the role in the series. Claire Foy portrayed the role of the Queen in the first two seasons, alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

For the third and fourth seasons, Olivia Colman starred as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

As per the latest update, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville will reprise Colman, Menzies, and Bonham Carter's roles, respectively, for the final two seasons.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.