Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki to essay the role of Princess Diana in final two seasons of The Crown  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's official! Elizabeth Debicki, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, has been roped in to star as Princess Diana in the season 5 and 6 of The Crown.

Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final two seasons of The Crown  

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” Debicki said in a note on Sunday, August 16 during the announcement.

Jonathan Pryce will essay the role of Prince Philip in the final seasons of the series. Every two seasons, new actors take over the role in the series. Claire Foy portrayed the role of the Queen in the first two seasons, alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

For the third and fourth seasons, Olivia Colman starred as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

As per the latest update, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville will reprise Colman, Menzies, and Bonham Carter's roles, respectively, for the final two seasons.

