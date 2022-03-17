comscore

Team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR to begin marathon promotion; to visit 9 cities in 7 days

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

With S.S Rajamouli’s RRR's release just around the corner, the makers of the magnum opus have planned multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country.

Team of SS Rajamouli's RRR to begin marathon promotions; to visit 9 cities in 7 days

Team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR to begin marathon promotion; to visit 9 cities in 7 days

The makers of the period action drama launched an interesting video on social media announcing the beginning of their multi-city promotions. From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.


Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

