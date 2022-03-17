Jack Black announced his return to the Kung Fu Panda franchise in the new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on TikTok on Wednesday (March 16). In honor of National Panda Day, DreamWorks and Netflix has officially announced the upcoming animated series set in the universe of Kung Fu Panda.

Jack Black announces his return as Po in new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight at Netflix

"Trivia question," the actor said in the TikTok video. "What's black and white and knows kung fu? It's me. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, new Kung Fu Panda series, coming to Netflix July 2022. It's so good; it will blow your mind."

The streaming giant also tweeted announcing Black’s return writing, "Get ready for PANDA-monium. No better way to celebrate National Panda Day than by announcing Jack Black's return as Po in the new animated series, Kung Fu Panda: the Dragon Knight."

Get ready for PANDA-monium. No better way to celebrate National Panda Day than by announcing Jack Black's return as Po in the new animated series, Kung Fu Panda: the Dragon Knight. pic.twitter.com/Tm3C0TFW4R — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) March 16, 2022

According to a press release, “when a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.”

Jack Black is returning to voice the panda protagonist, Po. He first voiced the beloved panda in 2018’s box office hit OG Kung Fu Panda, followed by two sequels, Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. The first two movies were nominated for Best Animated Film at the Oscars and after its commercial success; the trilogy became the tenth highest grossing animated franchise ever.

While there have been several Kung Fu Panda television shows, Nickelodeon’s Legends of Awesomeness and Amazon’s The Paws of Destiny, this is the first series to have Black reprise his role. Black is the only cast member confirmed for the upcoming feature. DreamWorks Animation is producing the series, with Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian attached as executive producers and Chris Amick and Ben Mekler as co-executive producers.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.