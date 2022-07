Star Studios and Cine1 Studios today announced Apurva, starring the talented youth icon Tara Sutaria in the lead. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, it will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death! Apurva is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never-seen-before avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

Tara Sutaria, who plays Apurva, says, “I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit, and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.”

“Apurva is a story that excited all of us at the studio from the word go and we knew we had an incredible thriller waiting to be told. We are proud to present a compelling narrative that is going to keep the viewers engaged till the very end” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studios adds, “When I heard Apurva, I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the audience. Tara, I believe is extremely talented and it will be exciting to present her in this thriller ably helmed by Nikhil Bhat. It’s been great collaborating with Star Studios and the entire team to bring this story onscreen.”

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat says, “I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad bhai for loving the script from the get go and to being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthrall viewers. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Star studios & eagerly looking forward to the entire process!”

Produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Tara Sutaria, Apurva will go on floors soon.

