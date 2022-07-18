Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck after rekindling their romance. The couple tied the knot over the weekend in Las Vegas and the actress-singer shared photos from the intimate ceremony. She also penned a newsletter and signed off "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck" on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in intimate ceremony in Las Vegas after rekindling romance: ‘Best night of our lives’

Jennifer Lopez penned On The JLo' newsletter on Sunday and shared new photos from the wedding. "We did it," she wrote. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)," Lopez added.

Jennifer Lopez wore a white lace off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves from the Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 Collection. The stunning gown had a corset bodice, fishtail train, and matching veil. "We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," Lopez wrote. "One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," she wrote.

She sported another white dress for the wedding. "I feel amazing. I'm so excited," she said. "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," the bride said. "Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for," Lopez wrote, signing the newsletter as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," continued Lopez. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

She added, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

