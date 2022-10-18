Created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, Tanaav is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn.

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav is a fictional thriller revolving around a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Being a remake of the Israeli drama Fauda, it delves into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal, and revenge, the show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

Talking about the show, Manav Vij said, “Tanaav has an engaging storyline that sits well with the evolving audience, who don’t want single-toned narratives today. The show has multifaceted characters that fit into the story seamlessly. I’m grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Applause and our directors Sudhir and Sachin sir. The whole journey of shooting for Tanaav made me believe in the power of teamwork and bonding which I am thankful for as an actor.”

Tanaav is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. Created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, the show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn. The show features an outstanding cast of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth amongst others.

