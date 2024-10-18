With the recent assassination of political figure Baba Siddique, the security around Salman Khan and his family has already been beefed up. However, the Bollywood superstar has now received a fresh death threat which was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police. Reportedly, they were sent a threatening message on their WhatsApp number, demanding Rs 5 crore in exchange for his safety. The message warned of dire consequences if the payment wasn't made.

Salman Khan receives death threats; Mumbai Police gets Rs 5 Crore extortion demand

However, reports suggest that the police officials have deemed it as a ‘prank’. According to the authorities, the sender claimed that Salman Khan's fate would be worse than that of recently murdered NCP leader Baba Siddique if the ransom wasn't paid. The message also referenced Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gang leader who has been linked to threats against Salman Khan in the past. Although the Mumbai Police have dismissed it as a prank, the authorities have also initiated a probe to identify the person behind the threatening message. A police official has insisted that they are taking this matter seriously and are investigating all possible angles. Reports suggest that authorities are working to track down the sender and determine the authenticity of the threat. Police investigations have revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had planned a larger-scale attack on Salman Khan, posing a credible threat to his life.

For the unversed, the influential politician Baba Siddique was shot in Bandra, Mumbai, outside his son’s office. Four arrests have been made in connection with the case. Readers would be aware that Siddique and his family shared a close bond with Salman Khan and his family.

While Lawrence Bishnoi has made tall claims about being behind the attack, the police are currently investigating the connection. Meanwhile, ample security measures have been taken to ensure the actor’s safety.

