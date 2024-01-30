comscore
Tamannaah Bhatia to headline Dharmatic Entertainment produced start-up dramedy for Prime Video: Report

This marks the second project Dharmatic Entertainment following Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah. It is set for a summer 2024 release.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to collaborate with Dharma Productions’ digital wing, Dharmatic Entertainment, for an upcoming start-up dramedy, set for Prime Video India. While the title of the project is kept under wraps, Archit Kumar of Dr. Arora fame will be directing this light-hearted series.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, this dramedy will feature two women and the casting for the second lead is underway. The report states, “Currently in pre-production, filming is slated for mid-March or early April, creating anticipation for a nuanced exploration of the highs and lows of the startup journey.”

This marks the second project Dharmatic Entertainment following Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah. It is set for a summer 2024 release.

For Tamanaah Bhatia, this marks her fourth digital project, following Prime Video’s Jee Karda, Netflix’s Plan A Plan B and Disney+Hotstar’s Aakhiri Sach.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in John Abraham starrer Vedaa, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan, and Tamil movie Arnamanai 4.

