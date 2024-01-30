After years of courtship, British actress Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick have sealed their love with a picturesque engagement in Switzerland. The couple surprised fans with stunning proposal photos featuring the breathtaking snowy mountains as a backdrop.

Amy Jackson engaged to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, see proposal photos from Switzerland

Sharing the pictures along with the ring emoji on her Instagram, Amy Jackson wrote, “Hell yes.” On his Instagram stories, Ed Westwick wrote, “I hit the jackpot.”

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages. Kiara Advani dropped heart emojis on Amy’s post whereas Kriti Sanon wrote, “Omg! Congratulations love.” Lisa Haydon left a comment which read, “Awww love congrats and glacier 3000.” Athiya Shetty also commented, “Congratulations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Back in August 2023, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick took the next step in their relationship and purchased a dream house in the countryside. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were dating privately for a while before making it official in February of 2022.

In their interview with Lifestyle Asia, Amy said, “He’s my partner in everything we do. He’s the voice of reason and calmness in chaotic times, he’s direct yet sensitive, an introverted extrovert, able to make me cry with laughter even through some of the toughest times. We share a passion for creating and growing as individuals and as a unit – I’ve never had someone who supports and encourages me to wholeheartedly explore my true self. He makes me feel like I can do anything. And as if that wasn’t enough, he’s the kindest, most caring human being to my little boy, Andreas – I love their relationship.”

Previously, Amy Jackson was engaged to George Panayiotou in January 2019 and gave birth to their son Andreas. In 2021, it was confirmed that the pair had parted ways after over two years of dating.

On the other hand, Ed Westwick was in a relationship with South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi but called it quits after two years of dating.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.