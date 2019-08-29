Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.08.2019 | 2:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Tahir Raj Bhasin competes with national level runners in Chhichhore!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tahir Raj Bhasin has always been regarded as an actor to watch out for. He wowed everyone with his brilliant debut as a villain in the super hit and highly acclaimed Mardaani. In his next, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s coming of age film Chhichhore, he will be seen essaying the role of a sports champion in an engineering college. In one particular scene in which he will be seen participating in an adrenaline-pumping relay race, Tahir actually competed with national level runners!

Tahir Raj Bhasin competes with national level runners in Chhichhore!

“Chhichhore is the toughest film that I have done. To play the role of a sports champion, I first needed to break my body and become supremely fit to convincingly look like a college athlete. Along with acing sporting disciplines, I also had to balance the emotional graph and light-heartedness of a college drama while competing in varying sport! Combining the two drained a lot out of me,” Tahir says.

“It took four months of gruelling training in 4 different kinds of sports – athletics, football, kabaddi, and volleyball to become confident of playing, Derek, my character. I used to train for about 4-5 hours daily with national coaches and I remember being so exhausted and my body being in serious pain after each training session. But it was all worth it because I’m really proud of what I have done on screen and Nitesh Tiwari’s validation at the end of our shoot meant everything to me,” he adds.

About the scene in which he competes with national-level runners, Tahir says, “the running shot in the trailer was the biggest challenge to shoot. It was a scene where I was not told that I was running with the best in the country until after the shot was over! I gave it all and I remember how in Mumbai’s most humid months shooting Chhichhore’s sports scenes was tough because of the serious athletic skill I was up against. I’m just proud and happy that, in the moment as Derek, I could compete with them and do a great job for my director under pressure.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the role of Derek in Chhichhore. Derek was Nitesh’s real-life senior from engineering college. The real Derek was an extremely close friend of Nitesh and was a driven and passionate sportsman who excelled in whichever sporting discipline he competed. The film is set for September 6 release.

ALSO READ: Tahir Raj Bhasin moved to IIT-Bombay before Chhichhore shoot!

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha…

Box Office Prediction - Prabhas - Shraddha…

Saaho in Hindi gets UA with no cuts, running…

Boman Irani joins the cast of Kabir Khan's…

Jacqueline Fernandez looking for South…

Shraddha Kapoor becomes brand ambassador of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification