Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who got married in 2015, are a family of four now. The two of them have a daughter Misha Kapoor and little boy Zain Kapoor who will turn one in September, this year. With his family expanding, the actor had booked a new residence which is a sea-facing duplex in South Bombay. Now, it seems like they are all set to move from Juhu to Worli, Mumbai soon.

Shahid Kapoor wanted to have a better fit for his family and found this 8000 square feet apartment. Now, they will get the possession soon and move in by the end of the year, probably. The actor wanted an unrestricted view of the sea and the 500 square-feet balcony in the new residence is the perfect option. This happens to be their dream house.

As it turns out, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh live close by. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh to have a residence near to Shahid Kapoor’s apartment.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor gave a blockbuster with Kabir Singh. He is yet to announce his next film but rumours are he has been approached to star in Hindi remake of Nani’s Jersey.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor throw a birthday party as daughter Misha turns 3