Janhvi Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the Georgia schedule of her next film, will be starring as combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in the upcoming film, The Kargil Girl. The actress had to undergo a lot of training for the film.
A day ago, Dharma Productions announced, “Dharma Productions is proud to announce that be telling the true story of Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena, India’s first Air Force woman officer who went to war – on the big screen.”
Now, we have the first look of Janhvi Kapoor transforming into the brave pilot Gunjan Saxena. She is a happy soul in poster. The caption reads, “She was always told – ladkiyan pilot nahi banti…But she stood her ground, she wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, Presented by Zee Studios & Dharma Productions, Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl to release on 13th March, 2020.”
Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl is set for March 13, 2020 release. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi Kapoor’s father.
She created her own turf in a man’s world with unparalleled bravery & courage.
Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, releasing on 13th March, 2020. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @shariqpatel #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsVineetSingh #ManavVij @sharansharma @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/13ESQkdMfD
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 29, 2019
We are proud to be telling the true story of Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena, India’s first Air Force woman officer who went to war – on the big screen. Stay tuned, first look coming up tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/mfEQPoJCln
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 28, 2019
“Meri beti ki udaan koi nahin rok sakta” – her father’s words gave her wings to fly. Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl releasing 13th March, 2020.@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @shariqpatel #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsVineetSingh #ManavVij @sharansharma @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/1UaQypNWlj
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 29, 2019