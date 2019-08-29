Bollywood Hungama

FIRST LOOK: Janhvi Kapoor transforms into combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in Kargil Girl; the film to release on March 13, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the Georgia schedule of her next film, will be starring as combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in the upcoming film, The Kargil Girl. The actress had to undergo a lot of training for the film.

FIRST LOOK: Janhvi Kapoor transforms into combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in Kargil Girl; the film to release on March 13, 2020

A day ago, Dharma Productions announced, “Dharma Productions is proud to announce that be telling the true story of Flight Lt. Gunjan Saxena, India’s first Air Force woman officer who went to war – on the big screen.”

Now, we have the first look of Janhvi Kapoor transforming into the brave pilot Gunjan Saxena. She is a happy soul in poster. The caption reads, “She was always told – ladkiyan pilot nahi banti…But she stood her ground, she wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, Presented by Zee Studios & Dharma Productions, Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl to release on 13th March, 2020.”

Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl is set for March 13, 2020 release. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi Kapoor’s father.

ALSO READ: PHOTO ALERT: Janhvi Kapoor begins shooting for Kargil Girl in the freezing weather of Georgia

More Pages: Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Box Office Collection

