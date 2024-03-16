The trailer launch of Crew was also attended by the main cast of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is very likely to be based on the sad episode of Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines shutting down. Now, at the trailer launch of the film, which happened few moments back, the film’s director Rajesh Krishnan has admitted that the film is indeed based on real-life incidents, although he didn’t take the name of any airline.

Crew director Rajesh Krishnan ADMITS that the film is based on real incidents; says, “Airlines industry ki vaat lagi padi hai”

Answering the question at the launch on whether the film is inspired from real-life, Krishnan said, “Basically I think it’s pretty much based on real-life incidents. All this is going on these days. Hum dekh hi rahe hain ki airlines industry ki actually vaat lagi padi hai (we have been witnessing that the airline industry is going through a torrid time), for whatever reasons.”

The filmmaker added, “If you go back historically and try to understand what’s happening, there will always be two sides to the story in terms of why are airlines companies suddenly pulling down. But if you look at the human side of it and if you look at its environment, it’s pretty much based on an environment. So yes, it is based on incidents that have happened in real.”

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, Crew is all set to be released in theatres on March 29.

Also Read: SCOOP: Tabu-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon starrer Crew based on turbulent tales inspired by Kingfisher Airlines debacle?

More Pages: Crew Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.