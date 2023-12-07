Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry asserts that Disha Vakani is not coming back on the show; says, “They should not play with the sentiments of the people”

Just not too long ago, the ardent fans of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were eagerly awaiting the return of Dayaben as the promo showcased that one of the beloved characters, originally played by Disha Vakani, will be returning in the episode. However, just like Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) they were left disappointed when only Sundar, which is essayed by Disha,’s brother Mayur Vakani came out of the car. Now, recently, Jennifer Mistry who essayed the role of Roshan in the sitcom, revealed that she believes that the actress would not be coming back to the show.

In an interview with ETimes, Jennifer Mistry asserted that Disha Vakani wouldn’t be making a comeback and the makers should not be playing such gimmicks and hurting fan sentiments. “When I was doing Taarak Mehta that time also this track of Daya’s comeback was introduced a couple of times. At that time, we used to be clueless, just like the audience about Daya's return. And like the audience even we used to get disappoint why they are doing this storyline. It is like fooling the people and playing with their sentiments. I don’t know what happened this time. Maybe they had finalised Daya and something did not work out.

She went on to continue, “I am very sure Disha Vakani is not going to return to the show. Daya Ben can return obviously when the makers finalise someone.” She also added, “I feel the makers should learn from this incident and they should not repeat this gimmick. They should not play with the sentiments of the people. If Daya is genuinely coming back they should have such a track.”

Followed by this scene, many fans took to social media to trend Boycott TMKOC, which led to producer Asit Modi confirming that they are indeed working on Dayaben’s return. On the other hand, Mistry, who is not a part of the show anymore, revealed that she is not happy with this boycott trend as she believes that in such cases, it would heavily impact the entire team who are working so hard on the show.

“This #boycottTMKOC is not right because the show is running 200 unit members' homes. People who are working there and their families will suffer if the show shuts down. People are attached to the show and they want to watch it at 8:30, it has become like a morning team. There are ardent fans who will continue watching it. There shouldn’t be such boycott trends and the show must go on as Raj Kapoor sir has mentioned,” she concluded.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

