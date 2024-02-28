The sci-fi romantic comedy has earned Rs. 69.82 crores at the box office in the past few weeks.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to celebrate the success Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on February 28 in Mumbai

In two days, it will be four weeks since the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in theatres. The sci-fi romantic comedy has earned Rs. 69.82 crores at the box office in the past few weeks. Now, the makers plan to throw a success party for the cast and crew on Tuesday night.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to celebrate the success Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on February 28 in Mumbai

Plans are underway for a success party, scheduled to take place on Tuesday night, where the cast and crew will come together to bask in the glory of their collective triumph. The party will be held at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai.

Starring Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, the story revolves around a man who falls in love with a robot. However, things take a twist in the family entertainer when the robot becomes a nuisance.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The film also had a special appearance by Janhvi Kapoor.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.