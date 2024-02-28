comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to celebrate the success Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on February 28 in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to celebrate the success Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on February 28 in Mumbai

The sci-fi romantic comedy has earned Rs. 69.82 crores at the box office in the past few weeks.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In two days, it will be four weeks since the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in theatres. The sci-fi romantic comedy has earned Rs. 69.82 crores at the box office in the past few weeks. Now, the makers plan to throw a success party for the cast and crew on Tuesday night.

Plans are underway for a success party, scheduled to take place on Tuesday night, where the cast and crew will come together to bask in the glory of their collective triumph. The party will be held at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai.

Starring Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, the story revolves around a man who falls in love with a robot. However, things take a twist in the family entertainer when the robot becomes a nuisance.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The film also had a special appearance by Janhvi Kapoor.

