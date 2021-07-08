Actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap had first collaborated for the film Manmarziyaan which was released in 2018. For their second collaboration, they came together for the film Dobaaraa, which was shot during the pandemic. Now, it has come to light that it is the remake of a Spanish film.

Taapsee starrrer Dobaaraa is the remake of the Spanish mystery drama film titled Mirage. Dobaaraa has been written by Nihit Bhave keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Indian audience. Taapsee has been paired alongside her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati for the film.

Directed by Oriol Paulo, Mirage starred Adriana Ugarte, Alvaro Morte, Luna Fulgencio and Silvia Alonso. The film narrates the story of a space-time continuum glitch that allows Vera to save a boy's life in the past but it also leads to the loss of her daughter and she has to fight to get her back.

Interestingly, Taapsee’s upcoming film with director Ajay Bahl is also a remake of a Spanish film titled Julia’s Eyes. Her earlier film Badla was also the remake of a Spanish film.

Dobaaraa will be produced by Cult Movies - a new division under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms along with Sunir Kheterpal’s ATHENA and Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion World Production.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu had said, "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. I have been very lucky with the thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it. It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir after Badla so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also, it’s the first time I am working with a superwoman like Ekta so it’s going to be a memorable experience for sure."

