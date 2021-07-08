Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2021 | 12:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Voot Select to stream 15 stories featuring Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta among others during largest OTT film festival

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Voot Select is set to launch its first curated cinematic experience – Voot Select Film Festival, the only one of its kind direct to OTT festival to bring varied movies together for its viewers. Honouring the most diverse filmmaking voices of the country, the festival will stream more than 15 critically acclaimed movies across genres over 8-days.

Voot Select to stream 15 stories featuring Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta among others during largest OTT film festival

With movies, that have been handpicked from across the country and bring to viewers engaging narratives, impactful characters, and great production, the Voot Select Film Festival, will appeal to the palate of every movie connoisseur. Featuring some of India’s most celebrated, and trail-blazing actors like Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Amit Sial, Chunky Pandey, Esha Deol, and many others, some of these films have been mentored by industry stalwarts Raj Kumar Hirani, Amit V.Masurkar, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Raj Kumar Gupta.

From themes that throw light on LGBTQ relationships, small-town aspirations and dreams, domestic abuse, female infanticide, broken families, and more, the festival aims to put forward stories that are true, realistic, and depict the socially relevant issues of today’s day and age, bringing to audiences an #IndiaUnfiltered.

Voot Select Film Festival promises to be the one-stop destination for every film lover in the country and will stream soon in July.

ALSO READ: A Military firing range in Kashmir named after Vidya Balan

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar distributes 100 ration kits to…

Tisca Chopra donates 1500 Kgs of rice…

Huma Qureshi along with Save the Children…

High Court disposes of Kangana Ranaut’s…

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala helps Mumbai…

After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to direct…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification