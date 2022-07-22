Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Nihit Bhave, Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The story revolves around how a woman gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm, which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present. This film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap is all set to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is one of the biggest celebrations of Indian cinema outside of the sub-continent. After two years of the festival being held online, the festival is gearing up to be held physically this year with the vision of bringing the vibrancy of Indian cinema to where it belongs – on the big screen. With films like Dobaaraa, the IFFM team is bringing another exciting, diverse set of Indian cinema to Melbourne and developing a blockbuster program of supporting events along with the same.

Dobaaraa will be the opening night film at IFFM 2022, for which both Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu would be traveling to Melbourne. Touted as a 'must-watch' through early screening across, the film's new age and cutting-edge narrative is being wholly loved and applauded all over the world.

Anurag Kashyap, said, "Excited to be showcasing our film and being elected as the opening night film for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. I have previously been to IFFM and have first-hand seen the unison with which Indian films and film from the subcontinent are celebrated and showcased with much vigour. Dobaaraa is a special film for me as a filmmaker and I’m looking forward to showcasing it at this platform".

IFFM festival director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange adds, "At IFFM, we aim at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over. The opening film of our main event is Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller, Dobaaraa. Being a fan of his work since the silk route, I always look forward to his films, and this one was highly anticipated by me because of Taapsee as well, as I admire her work equally. It gives me great pride to showcase some of the finest talents of Indian cinema through Dobaaraa at our film festival and I hope that this film gets appreciated by audiences worldwide upon its release!"

Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. The film marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer. It also reunites her with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. The film is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

