Taapsee Pannu says she is trying to prove that a hero has no gender

Taapsee Pannu has been taking the industry by the storm with consecutive stellar performances. Last seen in Game Over, Taapsee Pannu is giving her best shot at ending stereotypes about heroes. Her performances have been highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike and she also has a couple of ground breaking films in her kitty for the rest of the year. She already started her year with a blockbuster, Badla and the thriller made her fans go gaga over her all over again.

She will next be seen in Mission Mangal, with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Sonakshi Sinha among the others. The film is based on ISRO’s successful attempt at launching a ship to mars and trailer has already garnered a lot of appreciation. In her recent interview, she expressed her thoughts about the stereotype of hero being a gender-centric idea. She went on to explain how the audiences have been fed with the idea of the term hero being designated to a gender and how slowly and steadily she is trying to change that with her movies. Taapsee also pointed out how the change won’t come over night but will require a lot of perseverance and patience for the same.

Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15 and along with it, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Saand Ki Aankh, with Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee will be seen in a new avatar in the film where she will play the role of one of the oldest female sharp shooters.

