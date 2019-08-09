Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.08.2019 | 2:25 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi states how scrapping of Article 370 will make it easier for Filmmakers to shoot in Kashmir in Peace

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Article 370 of the Indian constitution gave special status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing it to have a separate constitution, a state flag, and autonomy over the internal administration of the state. The Bhartiya Janata Party has officially scrapped this Article from the constitution and PM Narendra Modi addressed all the benefits that the Kashmiris will gain from now on. He gave a 37-minute long speech yesterday and spoke extensively about the betterment of the Jammu and Kashmir and its judiciary.

PM Narendra Modi states how scrapping of Article 370 will make it easier for Filmmakers to shoot in Kashmir in Peace

Putting an end to the dilemma, PM Narendra Modi spoke about how Kashmir was a prime location for shooting not just Bollywood films, but also filmmakers from abroad would choose the state as their prime location due to its sheer beauty. He said, “There was a time in Bollywood when Kashmir was one of the favorite locations for shooting films. During those days, there were hardly any films that were not shot in Kashmir. Now that the condition in Jammu and Kashmir will be stable, not just the citizens of this country, but people from all around the world will come to shoot for their films. Every film will bring a lot of opportunities of employment for the people residing there. I will urge the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film industry and the people related to them to think about investing in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. From shooting for the film to opening up a chain of theatres, I request them to seriously think about it as a priority.”

With this, PM Modi has assured that Bollywood and South films can now enjoy easy access to Kashmir and shoot in the beautiful landscape. This will in turn also create plenty of jobs for the locals in the valley.

Also Read: Aamir Khan praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Jal Shakti initiative

