BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Is Taapsee Pannu planning to get into the action mode?

By Subhash K. Jha -

Several action films recently like Pathaan and Jawan have done well. Why isn’t Taapsee Pannu doing a full -on action film in spite of being super-athletic and fighting-fit? Taapsee sighs, “You know I am quite averse to this bhedchaal of sorts. If you remember, I did action when hardly any female hero was doing it, in Baby, Naam Shabana so early in my career. Back then, there were not too many examples of female heroes doing action for me to follow. So you could say, I’ve been there done that.”

Taapsee rightly criticizes this me-too trend in our industry. “I can’t understand why everyone wants to do action films. If this continues, after a few months we will only have action films releasing every Friday. It’s like offering the same meal over and over again at a restaurant. After a while the customer will get pakaoed. I am not a fan of this bhedchal ideology. I’ve never done that. During my childhood I remember elders saying, ‘Saare kuwen mein kood jayenge toh tum bhi kood jaogi kya?’

Laughs Taapsee. “Why only in my career, I’ve never followed any trend in my life. It isn’t my scene. I explored the action genre when other heroines were not so much into it. So now I’d rather explore other genres. But I am not saying no to action. In fact I get so many offers for action. But for me to do action again it has to be something better than Baby and Naam Shabana. I would rather follow my own path. I feel I am running a race against myself and not competing with anyone. So let me get an action script worth my while and then we will see.”

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu empowers underprivileged girls with Nanhi Kali Foundation, gifts Amar Chitra Katha books, rackets, and educational materials

