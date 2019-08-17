Taapsee Pannu names Kangana Ranaut as an inspiring female icon of Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Mission Mangal named Kangana Ranaut as one of the women in Bollywood who inspire her. This came as a surprise considering a recent feud between the two. Kangana does not have an account on Twitter, but her sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account becomes a platform to voice both their opinions. Recently, Rangoli took a dig at the Manmarziyaan actor by calling her the sasti copy of Kangana Ranaut.

While talking to a magazine about female icons in Bollywood who inspire her, Taapsee appreciated some of her colleagues. Appreciating Priyanka Chopra, she said that she had outdone her herself and that is brilliant. Talking about why Kangana inspires her, Taapsee said that it is because she voices what she wants to without bothering. She also said that Anushka inspires her because of her honesty.

The Naam Shabana actress also spoke about her views on feminism. She said that feminism for her means getting equal opportunity. She feels that if she wants to be a good feminist, she would want to contribute to society in such a way that all get an equal opportunity to show their talent. The actress shared the video and tweeted, “Feminism and me.”

Feminism and me ???? pic.twitter.com/QWY6oVPT4U — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2019

On the other hand, reacting to the sasti copy comment, Pannu had said that she will not apologise for her honest opinion. She also said that if she is a copy of a good actress she will take it as a compliment. She also said that since she is not the highest-paid actress like Kangana Ranaut, she can be called as sasti.

