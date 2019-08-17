EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao to collaborate with National Award winning director Rajesh Mapuskar?

It’s the content driven era and everyone is looking forward to collaborate with either Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar Rao has had his fare share of wins and losses at the box office. With his last film JudgeMentall Hai Kya, the actor once again won the hearts of the audience with his stellar performance.

Now, it seems like National Award winner Rajkummar Rao will be collaborating with National Award winning director Rajesh Mapuskar. According to a source, “The Ventilator director has approached Rajkummar Rao for his next Hindi directorial. The actor is in talks with the filmmaker. While it is unknown what kind it of project it will be, it seems like they are in advanced stage of talks.”

We can’t wait to hear more about the project.

Rajkummar Rao, on the work front, has Made In China, Turram Khan, romance comedy with Dharma Productions among others.

