“Would like you to see another truth about Kashmir” – Anupam Kher to comedian Hasan Minhaj

Anupam Kher reacted to the recent episode of comedian Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act where he spoke about Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370. Kher requested Minhaj to watch his video where he talks about Kashmiri Pandits and how he had to leave his house in Kashmir 26 years ago.

He said in the video, “I am a Kashmiri Pandit. A believer in Indian values, a peace-loving, and secular, educated, non-violent, law-abiding, patriot. I was thrown out of my house 26 years ago. This is my story. By 1989, terrorists were all over Kashmir and the state government had given up all its responsibilities. There was no administration or law.” He then goes on to talk about the situation that led to the exodus of Kashmir Pandits in 1990. The video is a teaser clip of an interview he had given in 2016.

Dear ⁦@hasanminhaj⁩ !! I enjoy your act. Feel happy that an India born is capturing great audiences. Saw your latest clip & concern about Kashmir. Would love you to see another truth about #Kashmir. This is in Hindi. Hope you understand it. Thanks.???? https://t.co/7ZkmdxwDou — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 16, 2019

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, “Dear @hasanminhaj !! I enjoy your act. Feel happy that an India born is capturing great audiences. Saw your latest clip & concern about Kashmir. Would love you to see another truth about #Kashmir. This is in Hindi. Hope you understand it. Thanks.”

Recently, the Indian Government had revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Before the announcement was made, the state had been put under communication blackout.

Minhaj shared a clip from his upcoming episode where he is talking about Kashmir and Article 370. “As India celebrates its independence, let’s think about the people who don’t seem to have any right now. #Kashmir,” Hasan wrote alongside the snippet that he tweeted.

As India celebrates its independence, let’s think about the people who don’t seem to have any right now. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/cGGoUcMbPw — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 15, 2019

“On India’s Independence Day, I’m thinking about the people of Kashmir, who are fighting for their own independence. Kashmir has been this… they’ve been in this custody battle between India and Pakistan. They’ve been this political pawn used by both countries and I really think on this Independence Day, we should think about the people of Kashmir. The eight million-plus people that live there,” he said in the video.

