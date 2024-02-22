Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The film also had a special appearance by Janhvi Kapoor.

It will be two weeks since Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in theatres. The sci-fi romantic comedy has earned Rs. 55.97 crores at the box office in the past two weeks. Now, for the audience who will head to the theatres on Friday, they can watch the movie at simply Rs. 99. The reason is that it is Cinema Lovers Day.

Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya tickets to be priced at Rs. 99 in theatres on Cinema Lovers Day 2024

Maddock Films’ on Thursday shared on X, formerly Twitter, “Sharing love with your friends & family just got easier this Friday with this special offer. Go watch this blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for complete entertainment!” The audiences were hooked to the songs ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’, ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Tum Se’.

Sharing love with your friends & family just got easier this Friday with this special offer ????❤️ Go watch this blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for complete entertainment!#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya, running successfully in cinemas! ???? ???? - https://t.co/rIkjcc4HzX… pic.twitter.com/x9SeHiMmfJ — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 22, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The film also had a special appearance by Janhvi Kapoor.

