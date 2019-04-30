Swara Bhasker is ANGRY with trolls wrongly using her masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding to get people to vote

Swara Bhasker could be one of the most trolled celebs on social media today but that hardly deters her from being who she is. She always takes a stand and is very sure about what expressing what she feels at all times. She created quite a furore with her masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding. Her role shattered the glass ceiling in many ways and it led to a revolution of sorts.

Despite getting badly slut shamed, pulled up and abused for this she stood by her on screen character and bravely everyone who tried to malign her or assassinate her character. While it has been a long time since the movie has released, people are still talking about Swara’s character in it.

Just as the voting fever has gripped the nation, there were people holding placards asking masses to go vote. While the intention was noble, they were wrong using Swara’s masturbation scene from the movie as a reference point. They were holding placards which read: This election don’t be like Swara Bhasker, use your finger wisely. Vote wisely. She took to Twitter to write, “Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!!” “Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two.”

Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! ????????????????❣️❣️❣️❣️ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019

Swara has been very vocal about her political leanings. She has been supporting Kanhaiya and often campaigns for him.

