Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2020 | 3:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a website to share his thoughts, learnings and dreams

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Days after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor's team has launched the website selfmusing.com. The website will host the late Bollywood actor's thoughts and wishes.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a website to share his thoughts, learnings and dreams

Sushant's team shared the link to the website on his official Facebook page and said that they wanted to create a space where his audience can read his thoughts and learnings. Sharing the link, they wrote, "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR.”


Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. Fans and colleagues from the film industry poured in tributes for the actor on social media.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father questioned by police, says he wasn’t aware of the actor’s depression 

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case filed…

Police say no signs of foul play in Sushant…

Katrina Kaif is staying fit and injury free…

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Saif…

Mithun Chakraborty to not celebrate his…

Remo D’Souza says he was in talks with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification