Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti requests Supreme Court for early decision

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently under investigation. The actor, who passed away on June 14, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others - levelling charges of abetment to suicide.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is hoping the Supreme Court will fast track the case and provide an early decision. Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday, August 18, she wrote, "Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR."

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s statement reads that Sushant's sister groped her; denies meeting Aditya Thackeray

