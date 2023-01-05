Since its announcement, the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies has been making headlines. In fact, the film, which features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, has been the talk of the town thanks to the fact that the film will feature these newcomers making their debut. However, despite the media coverage of the film, very little is known about the subject matter. Well, Bollywood Hungama has managed to source out some details of the venture and what it revolves around.

Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development informs us that the film will basically be based on the issue of deforestation. “The Archies has managed to capture the audience and the media’s attention. The teaser of the film, which featured a jungle setting, raised eyebrows and questions alike. But not many know that the jungle plays an integral part of the story of the film”, reveals the source. “In fact, the story of The Archies is centrally based on the topic of deforestation. The film is based on the said environmental issue and the protection of nature. That is the whole idea of the film, hence the setting of a jungle was used in the teaser”, reveals the source.

While it will definitely be interesting to watch the new bunch approach an important topic in their debut vehicle, the film will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles as well. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, the film will feature the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is co-written by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre. Said to be a musical drama set in the 1960s, the film is expected to release on Netflix.

