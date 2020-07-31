After an FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Bihar, there have been several new developments in the case. The Bihar Police have started recording statements of people close to the actor. Sushant's sister Mitu Singh has made some shocking allegations against Rhea.

Reportedly, Mitu Singh revealed that one of Sushant's house help had told a few months ago that Rhea was performing black magic. She said that this is the same househelp who first discovered Sushant lying dead in his room.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor did not leave behind any note. The Mumbai Police was investigating the case and recorded statements of nearly 40 people. After Sushant's father's complaint, the Bihar police has started investigating the matter. Meanwhile, fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI enquiry which has been squashed by the Supreme Court and the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

