With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death everyone and anyone even closely associated with him feels entitled to tear slices out of his unfinished life and make it his own. There is a story doing the rounds that he intended to turn producer if he lived. Saying that Sushant intended to turn astronaut would make sense, since Sushant was a keen student of astronomy.

As for turning producer, Sushant very clearly denied any such plans when I last spoke to him. He also denied that his career was a casualty of any prejudice.

He said to me, “Fortunately when I started doing films, the film industry was already creating some great content and was open to hire talents without any prejudices so I’ve been lucky that way. In coming years I would expect a lot more original content and a bit more courage as very soon cinema per se will be fighting exponential technologies like VR to survive.”

