Sushant Singh Rajput had no plans to turn producer

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death everyone and anyone even closely associated with him feels entitled to tear slices out of his unfinished life and make it his own. There is a story doing the rounds that he intended to turn producer if he lived. Saying that Sushant intended to turn astronaut would make sense, since Sushant was a keen student of astronomy.

As for turning producer, Sushant very clearly denied any such plans when I last spoke to him. He also denied that his career was a casualty of any prejudice.

He said to me, “Fortunately when I started doing films, the film industry was already creating some great content and was open to hire talents without any prejudices so I’ve been lucky that way. In coming years I would expect a lot more original content and a bit more courage as very soon cinema per se will be fighting exponential technologies like VR to survive.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father confirms the actor was planning to get married in early 2021

