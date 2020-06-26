Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 26.06.2020 | 11:05 AM IST

Alia Bhatt not opting out of SS Rajamouli’s film

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

A report on some gossip websites in the South claim that Alia Bhatt has decided to drop out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR because of the scramble for dates that is bound to occur once the lockdown is over.

However sources close to Alia completely debunk this information as misleading. “Where did that come from? From someone who would like nothing better than to replace Alia in the Rajamouli film? The fact is, Alia is just waiting for the lockdown to be over to work out the dates. She and Rajamouli are in touch with one another and are looking at various possibilities to continue shooting the soonest.”

Alia is the only actor from her generation to have three films underproduction before the lockdown started. These are Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, S S Rajamouli’s RRR and Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

“Once the lockdown ends Alia would be one of the first Bollywood A-listers to start shooting. She has no choice,” says a source close to Alia.

