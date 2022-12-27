Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat, and Pranay Manchanda have been cast in the upcoming series for Prime Video India.

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is diving into the horror genre. The production house is currently working on a supernatural thriller tentatively titled Unseen and the shooting has already commenced. Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat, and Pranay Manchanda have been cast in the upcoming series for Prime Video India.

Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat to star in Excel Entertainment’s horror series Unseen for Prime Video

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the series will be multi-seasonal. It will have “an eerie storyline filled with thrilling and jump-scary moments that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.” The project is already on floors and will be directed by Raghav Dhar. The plan is to premiere the series in the second half of 2023.

Excel Entertainment has an array of line-up for 2023 starting with Fukrey 3. This will be followed by Jee Le Zaraa, which will be Farhan’s return as a director more than a decade after Don 2. On the digital front, the production house has Reema Kagti’s serial killer drama, Dahaad, Shujaat Saudagar’s Bambai Meri Jaan, Mirzapur 3, and Netflix projects, Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.

