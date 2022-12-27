Moving In With Malaika promises to showcase the very private life of Malaika Arora and some of the episodes also feature guests, who are friends and close ones of Malaika. The recent one featured the ‘Fabulous Bollywood wife’ Seema Sajdeh. Readers would be aware that even though both of them have split from their respective Khan husbands, the two of them have always maintained a great friendship and often discuss about parenting and other subjects when they get together. In the recent episode, they discussed about the time a video of Seema stumbling while getting clicked by the paparazzi went viral. The reality show star also revealed her son’s reaction to the video.

Seema Sajdeh recalls her ‘drunk’ video that went viral; responds to paparazzi, “I want to tell them they will be seeing it again”

In the recent episode of Moving In With Malaika, Seema Sajdeh mentioned about the harrowing experience she had when her ‘drunk’ video found its way to social media. The reality show star was attending Karan Johar’s bash in Mumbai when in between posing for the paps, she stumbled and it was captured in their shutterbugs. Soon after that, she was brutally trolled for drinking.

Recalling the experience during a conversation with former sister-in-law Malaika Arora, Seema also reminisced about the way her eldest son Nirvaan Khan reacted to the whole incident. “Nirvaan called me up (after watching her video), and he did not react to the video, but he was like ‘What was that outfit? and I was like ‘Is that what you have to say about the video?’ But honestly, for those two days (after the video dropped on social media), I was in hell,” she said.

Further, explaining about the incident, Seema Sajdeh also asserted about how such trolling and bashing has helped her become stronger and ignore comments on social media. She went on to add, “I am actually grateful for all the judgment because somewhere it has helped me become thick-skinned. You will react once, you will react twice, after the third time you are like whatever’; faceless, nameless people! I want to tell them they will be seeing it again. Everybody has become judge and jury."

For the unversed, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh tied the knot in 1998 and filed for divorce earlier this year in 2022, after completing over two decades of marriage. However, the two of them were living separately in different apartments for quite a few years. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

