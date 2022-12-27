After popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s alleged demise by suicide, many of her fans and peers from the industry are heartbroken and shocked. After Aly Goni, and Sayantani Ghosh, among others, recently, Kanwar Dhillon also took to his verified social media handle and wrote an emotional note for her while paying her a tribute.

RIP Tunisha Sharma: Kanwar Dhillon gets emotional; says, “I’m upset with you for leaving us like this”

The Pandya Store actor dropped a photo dump featuring him with the late actress. “Dear Tunisha,I'm upset with you for leaving us like this!,” read Dhillon’s caption. He further added, “I have been through with you in your toughest battles,ye bhi jeet lete yaar! I cannot come to terms with the fact that you are gone at such a young age leaving behind your loving mother and flourishing career. You worked so hard for everything in life.”

“I was always rooting for you, even when you didn't know! Seeing you lying lifeless in the hospital with your mother by my side broke something within me,” read an excerpt of his emotional note. Before signing off, Kanwar wrote, “This is the toughest goodbye of my life!”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found hanging in the washroom of her TV show set on December 24. After her death, her mother, Vanita Sharma, accused Tunisha’s co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan of abetment of suicide. Sheezan is currently in custody and will be, reportedly, kept till December 28. The police are interrogating the actor and trying to find out what led the actress to end her life. She was cremated today, which is December 27, at Goddev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayander East in Mumbai.

