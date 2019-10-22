Bollywood Hungama

Sunny Leone to be a part of a musical

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular choreographer and Kathak dancer Sandeep Mahavir is working for his next project which is a Broadway-style musical, Abhimanyu. The upcoming Indian classical show combines the hip hop and kathak genres and this will feature Sunny Leone.  The musical will kick off in Ahmedabad and followed by several cities in India and abroad.

Sunny Leone said that she loves experimenting with the work she does. This time around she is learning Kathak with a blend of Hip Hop. She said that when Sandeep Mahavir reached out to her with the show, she was taken aback since the concept is unconventional. She is ecstatic to be a part of it.

Sandeep Mahavir said that Abhimanyu will be a journey of a dancer through different authentic dance forms and music. And he said that this would not have been possible without Sunny Leone because no one else can do justice to the character.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone gives a sweet kiss to husband Daniel Weber on his birthday

