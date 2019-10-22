Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik gets evicted, says he is leaving with “a lot of positivity”

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We are into a couple of weeks of Bigg Boss 13, and a few of the participants, who entered the house with a lot of zeal, are out already. Days of eviction are quit suspenseful and tense, given that one of them would be shown the way out. On Monday, however, it got stranger when host Salman Khan announced that only one person was going to be evicted and the name would be decided by the women in the house.

The ladies were asked to choose between Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik. With majority of them picking Abu, he was evicted. The brother of Anu Malik and owner of an event management company, he had a decent run inside the house.

‘The show has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable experiences of my life. From meeting different people to dealing with conflicting egos and temperaments, the house has definitely taught me a lot about life and myself. I have discovered a different side to myself and I am leaving the house with a lot of positivity. I wish everyone the best of luck for their journey and will be rooting for them from the other side,’ Abu said, in a statement.

In a recent interview, Abu also named Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill as the potential winners of the show.

