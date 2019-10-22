Are you excited about Salman Khan‘s Dabangg 3? Well, you must be. Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey avatar has taken over the internet, and the promotions have begun of full swing. Adding to that, the film’s trailer is going to be launched on October 23, i.e. tomorrow. We hear that the makers have planned something special for the fans of nine cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Kolkata. Ahead of that, here’s something interesting.

As per a recent report, we get to watch a few seconds of the ‘Munni Badnaam’ track, in the trailer. The original song from Dabangg, featuring Malaika Arora Khan, went on to become a rage and remained a chart-buster for many days. We later heard Salman was keen to recreate the track for Dabangg 3. Gossip mongers also suggest that Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain might be seen shaking a leg to the recreated version. Only a day’s wait before we find out!

One also hears that the recreated song might be called ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ and will be majorly picturised on Salmam. Wouldn’t that be really interesting?

Directed by Prabhu Dheva and also starring Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, the film is slated to release on December 20.

