Sunny Leone ditches her western avatar for the horror-comedy, Kokakola

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunny Leone will next be seen in a horror comedy titled Kokakola where she will be donning a desi avatar for the Prasad Tatikeni directorial. We have always seen Sunny Leone dressed in a glamourous avatar in every appearance she has made, be it for her roles or for her dance numbers. With the upcoming project, Sunny Leone is all set to surprise her fans with her de-glam look.

Sunny Leone ditches her western avatar for the horror-comedy, Kokakola

Sunny will be seen wearing sarees from different regions of the country, arranged by her stylist, Hitendra Kapopara. Sunny expressed that she loves wearing sarees and loves seeing herself in a totally different avatar when she looks in the mirror. She is also expected to talk in a Bhojpuri accents and is taking training in the same to get the accent and the diction right.

The movie also stars Mandana Karimi and is currently being shot in Noida.

Also Read: LOL! This commentary of Sunny Leone on the show Kumkum Bhagya is HILARIOUS is what you need to brighten up your day!

