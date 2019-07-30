Suniel Shetty and Kichcha Sudeep grooved with 500 dancers for his multi-lingual, Pehlwaan

Suniel Shetty will be seen as a wrestling coach in his upcoming multi-lingual film, Pehlwaan. The movie will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Making his comeback on screen after A Gentleman, Suniel is thrilled to be a part of this project which also stars Kichcha Sudeep. Recently, Suniel shot for a song, ‘Jai Ho Pehlwaan’, for the action drama film and was accompanied by 500 other dancers.

Outshining as the star, Suniel was excited to shake a leg with Sudeep and says that it was fun to get back to dancing after so long. He was stunned after the magnanimity of the song and the massive scale at which the makers had planned it. He has also been training hard to acquire the physical qualities to resemble a wrestler and says he has been doing a lot of stretching exercises to avoid injuries. His aim was to look string and powerful with an athlete-like upright posture. Recently, his first look from the film was released and it has been driving the fans crazy! Take a look at it.

Slated to release on September 12, Pehlwaan is directed by Krishna.

