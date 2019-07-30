Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 7:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Suniel Shetty and Kichcha Sudeep grooved with 500 dancers for his multi-lingual, Pehlwaan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Suniel Shetty will be seen as a wrestling coach in his upcoming multi-lingual film, Pehlwaan. The movie will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Making his comeback on screen after A Gentleman, Suniel is thrilled to be a part of this project which also stars Kichcha Sudeep. Recently, Suniel shot for a song, ‘Jai Ho Pehlwaan’, for the action drama film and was accompanied by 500 other dancers.

Suniel Shetty and Kichcha Sudeep grooved with 500 dancers for his multi-lingual, Pehlwaan

Outshining as the star, Suniel was excited to shake a leg with Sudeep and says that it was fun to get back to dancing after so long. He was stunned after the magnanimity of the song and the massive scale at which the makers had planned it. He has also been training hard to acquire the physical qualities to resemble a wrestler and says he has been doing a lot of stretching exercises to avoid injuries. His aim was to look string and powerful with an athlete-like upright posture. Recently, his first look from the film was released and it has been driving the fans crazy! Take a look at it.

Slated to release on September 12, Pehlwaan is directed by Krishna.

Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep and Suniel Shetty starrer Pehlwaan to release on September 12

More Pages: Pehlwaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dia Mirza irks Randeep Hooda with her…

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reaches out…

Rahul Bose - JW Marriott Case: Taxation…

Karan Johar to produce the Hindi remake of…

Priyanka Chopra gets massively trolled for…

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification