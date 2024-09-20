Never Let Go (English) Movie Review: Movie Review NEVER LET GO boasts of a unique story but suffers due to a slow first half.

Never Let Go (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Halle Berry, Anthony B Jenkins, Percy Daggs IV

Director: Alexandre Aja

Never Let Go Movie Review Synopsis:

NEVER LET GO is the story of a mother and her children in a mysterious situation. The mother (Halle Berry) lives with her twin sons – Sammul (Anthony B Jenkins) and Nolan (Percy Daggs IV) – in a house in the woods. They have been tormented by an evil spirit for years. Only the mother can sense their presence while her sons can't. To prevent themselves from getting defeated by the spirit, they tie themselves to a rope when they go into the forest to hunt. As a result, they are able to explore their surroundings only to a certain extent. One day, Sam fractures his leg after he falls into a ditch and lets go of his rope unintentionally. The family soon suffers from food shortage. Meanwhile, Nolan begins suspecting if the evil spirit even exists and what will happen if they let go of the rope. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Never Let Go Movie Story Review:

Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby's story is fascinating and novel. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby's screenplay, however, is slow and confusing. The dialogues are okay. As it happens with films released by PVR Pictures, there are no subtitles and hence, some dialogues might not be easy to comprehend.

Alexandre Aja's direction is okay. On the positive side, the director, who has earlier made films like THE HILLS HAVE EYES [2006], sets the eerie mood with perfection. A few developments are also unexpected and will leave the audience surprised, as they won't see it coming.

On the flipside, the narrative is too complicated. The makers don't simplify the proceedings and hence, the audience will be left confused. The first half is quite slow and tests patience. Thankfully, the second half has some movement in the story. Lastly, an important character in the film doesn't have much to do after a point and it might not be liked by a section of the audience.

Never Let Go Movie Review Performances:

Halle Berry plays a difficult role with panache. She brings her years of acting experience to good use and gets into the skin of the character. Anthony B Jenkins and Percy Daggs IV have crucial parts and deliver praiseworthy performances. They dominate some of the important scenes of the film. Matthew Kevin Anderson (Stranger) and Mila Morgan (Stranger's daughter) leave a mark in a cameo. Stephanie Lavigne (The Evil) is spooky.

Never Let Go movie music and other technical aspects:

Robin Coudert's music is in sync with the mood and feel of the film. Maxime Alexandre's cinematography adds to the scare quotient. Jeremy Stanbridge's production design is imaginative. Carla Hetland's costume is well thought out. The VFX and action are decent. Elliot Greenberg's editing is weak. Though the film is 101 minutes long, it still seems very long.

Never Let Go Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, NEVER LET GO boasts of a unique story but suffers due to a slow first half and an overall complicated narrative. At the box office, it has got a limited release and will be at some advantage due to the horror genre and Cinema Day offer on its day of release.