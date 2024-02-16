Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in one of the most luxurious resorts in Goa where a suite costs Rs. 86,000 per night

The impending wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani has been doing the rounds since the start of the year. While the couple, we hear, has decided to tie the knot in Goa, their invites too found its way on social media and became viral. Now the latest update on their marriage front is the details of the wedding venue. We hear that the duo have locked in one of the most luxurious venue in the beachy state, located in Arossim.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in one of the most luxurious resorts in Goa where a suite costs Rs. 86,000 per night

As per reports, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are expected to tie the knot at the prestigious ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa, located in Arossim, Goa. Set against the backdrop of a beautiful and serene beach, this luxurious property is spread across 45 acres and boasts of the best of amenities with beach-facing rooms and suites which start from the range of Rs. 80,000. A source was quoted in India Today saying, "The sprawling property, nestled in the serene landscapes of Goa, provides the perfect backdrop for a dreamy and intimate celebration.”

Despite the celebrations being a private affair, many popular personalities from the Bollywood and South industry are expected to joining the couple on their special day. As for the pre-wedding festivities, a few functions are expected to be held in Goa which kicks off from February 19. However, it is being said that some of these ceremonies have already started in Mumbai from February 15 itself.

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani announced their relationship on social media in 2021 and since then, they have made no qualms about making public appearances together or talking about their relationship. While Rakul has a thriving career in Bollywood and South with interesting projects in the pipeline, Jackky Bhagnani has taken a shift from acting to production under the banner owned by his father Vashu Bhagnani, which is Pooja Entertainment.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani opt to delay honeymoon plans post-wedding: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.