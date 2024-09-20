Ever since the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been dropped the internet is buzzing with excitement over the hilarious one-liners from the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. But beyond the witty dialogue lies a bigger story: the exclusive creative partnership between T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and director-writer Raaj Shaandilyaa. This association, founded on trust and a shared passion for cinema, is set to deliver fresh, real-life storytelling and entertaining films that audiences crave.

Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for long-term creative partnership in family entertainment

Building on their success, Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa are now planning a long-term slate of films aimed at blending "desi" flavours with universal appeal. Raaj will not only direct but also write and produce multiple projects with Bhushan, as they aim to fill theaters globally with laughter and heartwarming family entertainment.

Bhushan Kumar, excited about this new venture, said, “I’ve been thrilled with Raaj’s creative vision from the beginning. His ideas have a rare strength, and I’m happy to back them. Our passion for cinema that truly entertains drives us, and this partnership is just the start of something big.”

Equally enthusiastic, Raaj Shaandilyaa expressed his gratitude, “Working with Bhushan ji is an absolute delight. He’s more than a producer—he’s a partner who allows me the freedom to focus purely on creativity. With him, everything flows seamlessly. I couldn’t ask for a better collaborator, and T-Series feels like a second home, where the heartland of India is always in focus.”

More Pages: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.