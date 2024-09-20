comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.09.2024 | 1:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for long-term creative partnership in family entertainment

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for long-term creative partnership in family entertainment

en Bollywood News Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for long-term creative partnership in family entertainment

Kumar and Shaandilyaa are now planning a long-term slate of films aimed at blending "desi" flavours with universal appeal.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ever since the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been dropped the internet is buzzing with excitement over the hilarious one-liners from the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. But beyond the witty dialogue lies a bigger story: the exclusive creative partnership between T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and director-writer Raaj Shaandilyaa. This association, founded on trust and a shared passion for cinema, is set to deliver fresh, real-life storytelling and entertaining films that audiences crave.

Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for long-term creative partnership in family entertainment

Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for long-term creative partnership in family entertainment

Building on their success, Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa are now planning a long-term slate of films aimed at blending "desi" flavours with universal appeal. Raaj will not only direct but also write and produce multiple projects with Bhushan, as they aim to fill theaters globally with laughter and heartwarming family entertainment.

Bhushan Kumar, excited about this new venture, said, “I’ve been thrilled with Raaj’s creative vision from the beginning. His ideas have a rare strength, and I’m happy to back them. Our passion for cinema that truly entertains drives us, and this partnership is just the start of something big.”

Equally enthusiastic, Raaj Shaandilyaa expressed his gratitude, “Working with Bhushan ji is an absolute delight. He’s more than a producer—he’s a partner who allows me the freedom to focus purely on creativity. With him, everything flows seamlessly. I couldn’t ask for a better collaborator, and T-Series feels like a second home, where the heartland of India is always in focus.”

ALSO READ: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer launch: Bhushan Kumar CONFIRMS that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release on Diwali; clash with Singham Again is on

More Pages: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to start prep for Don 3 from…

21-year-old man arrested for breaching…

Salman Khan to feature in cameo in Ajay…

Abhishek Bachchan buys property near Jalsa…

Anees Bazmee addresses misinterpretation of…

Bombay HC sets deadline for CBFC to make…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification