BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Allu Arjun might skip Ashwatthama; is in two minds to do a high on VFX Bollywood film post-Adipurush fiasco

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of the biggest superstars of Telugu Cinema, Allu Arjun, has been in talks with Aditya Dhar for his Bollywood debut with a high-on VFX action film, Ashwatthama. The superstar was fascinated by the concept of the film and had shown active interest in being a part of the film. However, dimensions are changing post the release of Adipurush. Allu Arjun is now being extra cautious about the promises made by Aditya Dhar and his team on the visual front.

"The VFX is a matter of concern now for all Telugu stars. They want to do simple films with filmmakers and trust only Rajamouli on the VFX front. Seeing what happened to Adipurush, Allu Arjun is now in two minds to trust a relatively new director with such an ambitious subject. He might decide against doing Ashwatthama now," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

Interestingly, much like Om Raut decided on Adipurush after his Hindi debut, Tanhaji, Aditya has also decided on Ashwatthama as his second film after his debut in URI. "Ashwatthama is a risky film and Allu isn't sure if he is willing to invest so much time in an outcome that he would know 2 years from now. Hence, it's better to be cautious than sorry. He will take a final call on Ashwatthama soon, but it seems like he isn't inclined towards it."

Ashwatthama is among the most ambitious Bollywood films planned for a two-parter on a budget of over Rs. 500 crores. It's produced by Jio Studios with Aditya Dhar.

Also Read: Allu Arjun shares a monochromatic photo with his dad Allu Aravind on Father’s Day: “Spl wishes to the best father in the world”

