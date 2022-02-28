Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp backed by Ekta Kapoor premiered on ALT Balaji and MX Player on February 27. Before the grand premiere of the show, the makers had revealed the names of five out of the 16 controversial contestants of the show. On the night of the premiere, every contestant was introduced individually and as promised, the contestants are controversial celebrities who have grabbed headlines in the recent past for not the best reasons.

Here is the complete list of contestants:

Nisha Rawal: Nisha was in the news in the past year after she accused her then-husband Karan Mehra of physical assault and an extramarital affair. She had also filed a police complaint against him and held a press conference to speak in detail about the alleged domestic violence. Meanwhile, Karan had denied all allegations

Munawar Faruqui: The stand-up comedian had made headlines after he was imprisoned for a month in January 2021 after a BJP MLA's son accused him of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows. Later in the year, several of his live shows in Bengaluru were cancelled amid protests by Hindu right-wing outfits.

Poonam Pandey: Apart from her role in adult films, Poonam was in the news after she filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay accusing him of molestation, threats, and assault on her. She was also involved in a porn racket case.

Babita Phogat: One of the least controversial contestants, Babita won the old medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the women's freestyle 55 kg category. She had previously participated on the show Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Vivek Suhag.

Sara Khan: The actress became popular through Bigg Boss 4 and had married Ali Merchant on the show. They, however, got divorced within a few months raising questions on whether their marriage was held to gain TRP.

Karanvir Bohra: The actor who is known for his roles on Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Naagin has also participated in Bigg Boss 12.

Payal Rohatgi: Payal has been a part of a few films and TV shows. However, she is often in news for her controversial statements on various issues concerning the nation.

Tehseen Poonawala: Lawyer and activist Tehseen was previously seen in Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth Sharma: He has previously participated in reality shows like Big F and Splitsvilla and essayed the role of Ranbir in the web series Puncch Beat.

Shivam Sharma: He was a part of Splitsvilla previously

Anjali Arora: Anjali is a social media influencer.

Sunil Pal: Sunil is the winner of the first Great Indian Laughter challenge show and has often been in news for his controversial statements.

Chakrapani: Known as Chakrapani Maharaj, he was in news for his ‘gomutra party’ during the initial days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saisha Shinde: Designer Saisha Shinde came out as a transwoman early in 2021. She was previously Swapnil Shinde.

