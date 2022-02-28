Powerhouse performers Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah have collaborated for the first time for the film Jalsa directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu fame. The film sees Vidya Balan play the role of a journalist while Shefali Shah plays a cook. On Monday, the makers dropped the first look of Vidya and Shefali from the film. The film will have a direct to digital release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

Jalsa is a social drama-thriller about class differences in society and sees Vidya Balan sharing screen space with the power-packed performer Shefali Shah. In the film, Vidya plays the role of a TV news anchor, while Shefali portrays the character of her cook.

Jalsa is written by Prajwal Chandrashekar and Suresh Triveni, with dialogues by Hussain and Abbas Dalal. T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have collaborated to produce the film which also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh, and Surya Kasibhatla, (making his debut) with Manav Kaul in a special appearance.

