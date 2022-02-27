The controversial-even-before-release talk show Lock Upp again made news recently when it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and a court issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, ALTBalaji came out on top by winning this legal battle at the last minute as the honorable court later vacated the order and allowed the show to stream as planned. This bit of news comes as an exciting surprise for viewers who will be able to catch the show tonight, streaming free on ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10 pm.

The show has already lined up controversial contestants including comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actress Nisha Rawal and television sensation Karanvir Bohra.

With 16 controversial contestants entering Kangana Ranaut’s jail and contesting for basic amenities, Lock Upp promises to be the biggest and most fearless reality show in the country! Tonight’s special episode will see some contestants being grilled by a special panel under the watchful eyes of the feisty host Kangana Ranaut!

Lock Upp to stream live tonight, 27th February at 10PM on ALTBalaji & MX Player!

Also Read: Actor Karanvir Bohra is the fifth contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.