comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.02.2022 | 3:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

It’s a win for Lock Upp! Court stays the stay order as show goes on air as planned

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

The controversial-even-before-release talk show Lock Upp again made news recently when it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and a court issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, ALTBalaji came out on top by winning this legal battle at the last minute as the honorable court later vacated the order and allowed the show to stream as planned. This bit of news comes as an exciting surprise for viewers who will be able to catch the show tonight, streaming free on ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10 pm.

It’s a win for Lock Upp! Court stays the stay order as show goes on air as planned

The show has already lined up controversial contestants including comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actress Nisha Rawal and television sensation Karanvir Bohra.

With 16 controversial contestants entering Kangana Ranaut’s jail and contesting for basic amenities, Lock Upp promises to be the biggest and most fearless reality show in the country! Tonight’s special episode will see some contestants being grilled by a special panel under the watchful eyes of the feisty host Kangana Ranaut!

Lock Upp to stream live tonight, 27th February at 10PM on ALTBalaji & MX Player!

Also Read: Actor Karanvir Bohra is the fifth contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan flies to Rajkot for the shoot…

Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after a…

Trending Bollywood News: From Alia Bhatt…

Trending Bollywood Pics: From Gangubai…

Amanda Bynes files to end her…

Steven Spielberg to develop new movie about…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification